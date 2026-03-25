GEO (Generative Engine Optimization)​

Ensure your brand is found, understood, and recommended by AI‑driven channels​

Book meeting​
01
Why SEO alone isn’t enough​

The new buying journey is a conversation​​​​

Organizations must adapt to a fundamental shift in how users discover, evaluate, and decide on products and services. Traditional keyword-based search is being replaced by conversational, intent-driven experiences mediated by generative engines and AI agents.​

Content that is not understood by generative AI engines​

Incomplete, inconsistent, or unstructured data​

Information fragmented across silos and systems​

Catalogs and services invisible to AI-driven discovery​

​Loss of relevance in AI-mediated customer journeys​

Projected decline in traditional organic traffic​​

Lack of governance and data quality control​

02
Solution highlights​

Agentic AI–powered framework. Actionable intelligence​​​​.

AI/R provides a structured approach to transforming raw data into explicit and interconnected information optimized for generative engines.​

Universal semantic structure​

API-first approach​​

Knowledge graph integration​

Strong focus on data quality, consistency, and completeness​

Use of structured data and Schema.org ​

The methodology that covers the full GEO lifecycle, from maturity assessment to continuous governance​

AI/R helps organizations increase visibility in AI-generated answers, reducing manual effort across content and data operations.​​

Higher conversion rates​

​Reduced cart abandonment due to missing information​

Lower return rates​

Increased average order value​

​Positive impact on traditional SEO performance​​

Continuous data governance and quality monitoring​​​

​Scalable catalogs and service descriptions​​​

03
For your industry​
Healthcare​

Retail and Consumer Goods

Product catalogs optimized for AI agents and digital personal shoppers.

Financial Services

Financial Services

Products and services structured for secure and accurate AI-driven recommendations.

Public Sector​

Manufacturing

Complex technical data translated into AI-comprehensible information.​

Healthcare

Healthcare

Service offerings and journeys described with clarity, context, and trust.​

Position your brand as the most accurate and trusted answer for generative search engines and AI agents.​

Book meeting​
04
Where we are

We meet you where you are and push you forward.​

Connect

GLOBAL FOOTPRINT.​ BORDERLESS PRESENCE.​

NORTH AMERICA

Headquarters

26 O'Farrell, Suite 600

San Francisco, California, USA

SOUTH AMERICA

Business Office

Alexandre Dumas St., 1711

São Paulo, Brazil