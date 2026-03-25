Ensure your brand is found, understood, and recommended by AI‑driven channels​

The new buying journey is a conversation
Organizations must adapt to a fundamental shift in how users discover, evaluate, and decide on products and services. Traditional keyword-based search is being replaced by conversational, intent-driven experiences mediated by generative engines and AI agents.
Content that is not understood by generative AI engines
Incomplete, inconsistent, or unstructured data
Information fragmented across silos and systems
Catalogs and services invisible to AI-driven discovery
Loss of relevance in AI-mediated customer journeys
Projected decline in traditional organic traffic
Lack of governance and data quality control
Agentic AI–powered framework. Actionable intelligence.
AI/R provides a structured approach to transforming raw data into explicit and interconnected information optimized for generative engines.
Universal semantic structure
API-first approach
Knowledge graph integration
Strong focus on data quality, consistency, and completeness
Use of structured data and Schema.org
The methodology that covers the full GEO lifecycle, from maturity assessment to continuous governance
AI/R helps organizations increase visibility in AI-generated answers, reducing manual effort across content and data operations.
Higher conversion rates
Reduced cart abandonment due to missing information
Lower return rates
Increased average order value
Positive impact on traditional SEO performance
Continuous data governance and quality monitoring
Scalable catalogs and service descriptions
Retail and Consumer Goods
Product catalogs optimized for AI agents and digital personal shoppers.
Financial Services
Products and services structured for secure and accurate AI-driven recommendations.
Manufacturing
Complex technical data translated into AI-comprehensible information.
Healthcare
Service offerings and journeys described with clarity, context, and trust.
We meet you where you are and push you forward.
GLOBAL FOOTPRINT. BORDERLESS PRESENCE.
NORTH AMERICA
Headquarters
26 O'Farrell, Suite 600
San Francisco, California, USA
SOUTH AMERICA
Business Office
Alexandre Dumas St., 1711
São Paulo, Brazil