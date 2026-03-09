In 2024, Edgy transitioned into AI/R Edgy
A strategic connection of revolutionary components embracing AI everywhere.
5,400+
tech professionals
Proprietary
AI Platforms
Global presence
with offices in Brazil, Europe, and the US
A strategic ally that integrates with your team and strengthens every front
Our content writers, SEO strategists, data consultants, and project managers work together to support your digital properties at every stage. This includes content and technical SEO, complex website migrations, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). We work directly with your teams to ensure every part of your digital presence is strategic, measurable, and set up to maintain search visibility as it grows.
Our developers are skilled in platforms such as AWS, AEM, Azure, and Salesforce, and handle complex tasks, including technical overhauls, multi-domain migrations, and custom template creation, to strengthen your SEO foundation.
We collaborate with your SEM team to design cohesive campaigns that amplify your brand across digital channels and create a powerful, unified search strategy.
As search evolves, we keep your brand visible and competitive across all platforms—from Google to the latest AI-driven channels like SearchGPT and Perplexity.
Meet the strategic evolution of SEO
Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)
We keep your brand visible in AI search by making your content easy for generative engines like ChatGPT and Gemini to read and reference.
Explore case studies by AI/R
Caliber Enhances the Visibility of Its Core Services and Strengthens Its Leadership Position in a Highly Competitive Market
Through a strategic overhaul, the company significantly increased its SEO performance and customer engagement.Read case study
bp optimizes target pages to improve quality scores, ad relevance, and visibility
The brand reinforced its position as an authority in the energy sector while ensuring a unified, powerful message across both SEO and SEM channels. Read case study
Toyota Implements Comprehensive Solution with SEO-Driven Development
The company optimized deals and incentives pages in the highly competitive automotive landscape to capitalize on organic traffic opportunities. Read case study
We meet you where you are and push you forward.
GLOBAL FOOTPRINT. BORDERLESS PRESENCE.
NORTH AMERICA
Headquarters
26 O'Farrell, Suite 600
San Francisco, California, USA
SOUTH AMERICA
Business Office
Alexandre Dumas St., 1711
São Paulo, Brazil